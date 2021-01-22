Champion Oil Unveils a Professional Grade Penetrant for Engine Builders

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Penetrating oil, also known as penetrating fluid, is a very low-viscosity oil. It helps to metal components, because it can penetrate into the narrow space between the threads of two parts. It can also be used as a cleaner; however, it should not be used as a general-purpose lubricant or a corrosion stopper.



"Champion's RX-454 is an amazing liquid spray tool that penetrates, lightly lubricates, and stops rust", stated Karl Dedolph at Champion Brands, LLC. It makes repairs work easier whenever trouble is caused by corrosion, moisture, dirt or friction. Great for drying wet ignition systems, silencing squeaks, and will not harm rubber, plastics or painted surfaces." https://www.championbrands.com/rx-454-penetrant/



"Using penetrating fluids as general-purpose lubricants is not advisable, because such oils are relatively volatile. As a result, much of the penetrating oil will evaporate in a short amount of time, leaving little residual lubricant. Besides nuts and bolts, other uses include removing chewing gum and adhesive stickers, and lessening friction on metal-stringed musical instruments", added Dedolph.



RX-454 Directions: TO START WET ENGINES: Remove distributor cap and spray complete electrical system sparingly. TO LOOSEN FROZEN PARTS: Apply freely and allow to run off. TO PROTECT METAL: Apply light, even film. Contains aliphatic hydrocarbons and petroleum distillates. Use in well ventilated areas. This product is compliant for sale in North America. https://www.championbrands.com/rx-454-penetrant/



- Part# 4244M 12/9 oz.



