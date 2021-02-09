Champion Oil Upgrades Distributor and Enthusiast Website

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- "We are very excited to announce the launch of many new features on our website", stated Karl Dedolph of Champion Oil. After numerous months of refinement, hard work and dedication, we are delighted to announce upgraded features such as: utilizing minimum clicks to find products, SDS and data sheets, technical bulletins, ISO Certification, racing contingency, elite racing program, where to buy, private label, a factory tour, featured products, high-rez images, media center, a commercial and industrial products menu, etc."



"We wanted to make the new website faster, easier to navigate, and more user-friendly. It's important for us to make information regarding our products easily accessible for our distributors and enthusiasts. Amongst the new features the site also links integrated social media for Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and our Blue Flame Diesel Blog", added Dedolph. https://theblueflameblogger.blogspot.com/



Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, commercial and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to https://www.championbrands.com