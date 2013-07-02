Champion Orthodontics Announces Winners for Father's Day Essay Contest

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Champion Orthodontics announced they were holding their annual Father’s Day Essay contest. Children were asked to write an essay about what their dad means to them. Entrants had until June 13, 2013 to enter. Champion Orthodontics was delighted with the response the essay contest generated. The winners of the contest received a gift card for their dads.



First place was awarded to Alicya Rivera. In her essay she wrote:



“My dad is the best dad I could ask for. He is such a gentleman to other people and his family. He is always there for my family 24/7. If you’re feeling down, he will bring you right back up by saying or doing something funny. Our family is so blessed to have him in our lives. I love him with all my heart and he will always be in my heart no matter what! I love you daddy so much! He will always be my superhero!”



“We were so touched by the essays the kids wrote. Our hearts just melted when we read how affectionately the children expressed their feelings for the dads. We could see that the boys and girls put a lot of effort into their writing. We can never thank the children enough for sending in those essays. Each essay is truly an embodiment of love.” - Dr. Alexis Shrager



About Dr. Alexis Shrager

Continuously recognized as one of the best Orthodontists in the Orlando area, Dr. Alexis Shrager received her Dental Medicine degree from Nova Southeastern University at Ft. Lauderdale, and her Orthodontic Certificate from the University of Pittsburgh.Dr. Alexis Shrager is a Diplomat of the American Board of Orthodontics, and a member of the American Association of Orthodontists and the Southern Association of Orthodontists.



