Champion Orthodontics Facilitates Summer Contest

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- August 1, 2013, in celebration of the summer season, Champion Orthodontics invites their valued patients to participate in their ‘Summer Contest’. Anyone can join the contest by sending their best summer picture together with their family and friends to Champion Orthodontics. The most outrageous and original picture will be chosen as the winner and will be awarded a gift card from Champion Orthodontics. It is important that every picture contains a short description, including short stories, funny jokes or a simple narrative related to the picture.



Summer is without a doubt the favorite season for many people, especially kids. It is the time of year when families spend more time together whether be planning vacations, visiting relatives or a simple picnic outdoors. From time to time Champion Orthodontics organizes a family oriented contest. Most recently was a Father’s Day contest where kids submitted a photo of themselves and their dads. The top three winners were chosen and received fun gifts from Champion Orthodontics.



“Summer is a great season for families to come together and to meet old and new friends. We’re very excited to see the photos that the kids will be sending in. Just like in our previous contest, we know that we will be receiving tons and tons of pictures full of smiles with families and friends sharing a wonderful time together.” – Dr. Alexis Shrager, Champion Orthodontics



For more information on Champion Orthodontics summer contest, feel free to visit their Facebook page .



About Dr. Alexis Shrager

Continuously recognized as one of the top Orlando Orthodontists in the area, Dr. Alexis Shrager received her Dental Medicine degree from Nova Southeastern University at Ft. Lauderdale, and her Orthodontic Certificate from the University of Pittsburgh .Dr. Alexis Shrager is a Diplomat of the American Board of Orthodontics, and a member of the American Association of Orthodontists and the Southern Association of Orthodontists. Dr. Alexis Shrager is actively involved in the community and participates with many middle schools and high schools in order to promote good oral hygiene and educate students about the life-long benefits of keeping their teeth healthy from an early age.



Get to know more about Dr. Alexis Shrager by visiting the Champion Orthodontics website here .



For further information please contact:

Lena Wasserman

LWG Social Media Marketing

321-972-3932

publicrelations@lwgsocialmediamarketing.com

http://lwgsocialmediamarketing.com/