Champion Orthodontics Takes Part in National Orthodontic Health Month

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- October is the time of the year where kids are excited to put on their Halloween costumes and dress up as their favorite superhero or fictional character. It is also the time of the year where the weather becomes a little chilly and in some parts of the country, snow even begins to fall. October is certainly the time of the year when people become excited and enjoy tons of activities such as pumpkin carving.



However, the month of October means something a little different for dental professionals, especially Champion Orthodontics. For them, it is the time of the year when they go out into the community and participate in massive campaigns in order to educate people on having good dental health. For many dental professionals, October is the National Orthodontic Health Month. The month of October also means tons of candy for kids, especially after ‘trick or treating’, which may seem like a nightmare for many dentists nationwide.



National Orthodontic Health Month is a campaign which was established by various orthodontists and dental professionals throughout the country. Within this month, they put in a lot of effort in promoting dental health which includes health education and training campaigns for both parents and children. During the National Orthodontic Health Month events, dental professionals encourage people to ask questions related to dental health as they provide information on different dental issues through educational programs and seminars. Moreover, National Orthodontic Health Month is an opportunity for dental professionals to be contributing members of the community.



Widely renowned Orlando orthodontics – Champion Orthodontics , is a huge supporter of the National Orthodontic Health Month and has been participating in various health education workshops in multiple local school programs. Just recently, they took part in the Fall Festival at Wesbrook Elementary School by offering dental tips to kids and adults. They also provided dental care supplies which could greatly encourage kids to take better care of their teeth. One incentive in regard to the upcoming Halloween season is that they will be exchanging 15 tokens for every pound of candy from their trick or treat stash that kids with braces cannot chew. These tokens can be redeemed to get free dental care products courtesy of Champion Orthodontics.



“We always believe in the value of giving back to the community. October is an exciting month for all of us here at Champion Orthodontics. It is an opportunity for us to go out there and just help other people by giving them valuable information and answering their questions with regards to dental health.” - Dr. Alexis Shrager, Champion Orthodontics



About Dr. Alexis Shrager

Continuously recognized as one of the best Orlando Orthodontists in the area, Dr. Alexis Shrager received her Dental Medicine degree from Nova Southeastern University at Ft. Lauderdale, and her Orthodontic Certificate from the University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Alexis Shrager is a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics, and a member of the American Association of Orthodontists and the Southern Association of Orthodontists. Dr. Alexis Shrager is actively involved in the community and collaborates with many middle schools and high schools in order to promote good oral hygiene and educate students about the life-long benefits of keeping their teeth healthy from an early age.



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