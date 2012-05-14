Champion Posts New Technical Service Bulletin on Break-In Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- Champion with the help of top-tier engine builders has developed engine oil specially designed to reduce the potential of engine failure during hard break-in.



The new formulation is based on the performance achievements of Champion current PowerShield® Engine Assembly Lube & Oil Booster product. This proprietary technology contains unique high levels of zincthiophosphates, in combination with Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), which extends oil film capacity for proper ring seating.



Professional engine-builders that use Champion PowerShield® Break-In Motor Oil will experience the difference provided by numerous barriers of protection. This new product is field tested and suitable for use in all high performance and racing type engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure (stiff) valve springs.



About Champion Brands, LLC,

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion Brands, LLC produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Racing & Performance Lubricants contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://ChampionsUseChampion.com.





