Champion PowerShield Break-in-Oils a Top Choice of Engine Builders

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- Champion's PowerShield Break-in oils are specifically formulated to seal the piston rings against the cylinder wall for maximum engine compression and power. Break-in-oils typically use conventional base stock without friction-modifier additives to allow controlled wear between the rings and cylinder wall. They also contain a high level of zinc and phosphorus additives to protect the camshaft and other components during break in.



Break-in oil is different from regular motor oil because it is designed to allow the rings to wear down the peaks on the cylinder wall to form a good seal. Regular motor oil, in contrast, is designed to prevent wear.



Sealing the piston rings when breaking in an engine requires allowing the rings and piston skirt to carefully wear down the peaks on the cylinder wall. Although a new or freshly honed cylinder appears smooth to the naked eye, it contains microscopic peaks and valleys. If the valleys are too deep, they collect excess oil, which burns during combustion and leads to oil consumption.



The sharp peaks provide insufficient area to allow the rings to seat tightly. That means highly pressurized combustion gases can blow past the rings and into the crankcase, contaminating the oil and taking potential horsepower with it. The result is maximum compression and minimum oil consumption.



Champion's Break-in-oil also hardens the flat-tappet cam. Flat-tappet cams can wear out faster than their roller-cam, especially in engines modified with high-tension valve springs. Worn lobes or tappets affect valve lift and duration, which reduces engine power and efficiency.



Plus, Champion's PowerShield Break-In-Oil helps harden the camshaft so it's more resilient to wear. The solution is to use a properly formulated break-in oil that contains conventional base oils and high-quality ZDDP additives. These additives are heat-activated, meaning they provide wear protection in areas of increased friction. The additives form a sacrificial layer on the surface of parts, which absorbs contact and helps prevent cam and tappet wear. https://www.championbrands.com/power-shield-engine-products/



Compared to synthetic oils, conventional base oils result in a thinner, less durable protective oil film on engine parts. The thinner fluid film allows controlled wear at the cylinder wall/ring interface.



New cars and trucks don't need break-in-oil. Some OE manufacturer might still require you to drive under light-to-moderate load for a few hundred miles, then change oil. But racers, competitors or gearheads using a rebuilt or new crate engine, should use a designated break-in-oil. Follow the engine builder's directions or the instructions that came with the crate engine.



A simple guideline for a flat-tappet cam; run the engine above 2,500 rpm for 15 minutes. As for seating the rings, testing has shown it can take seven dyno passes or more. That time varies depending on the engine, ring tension, cylinder hone, temperature, and other factors. The dyno provides the best method of determining exactly when the rings are seated. Your screen data will show a boost in horsepower as the rings seat.



Another guideline for Champion PowerShield Break-In-Oil might be to run the engine under light-to-moderate loads for about 500 miles. Then, drain the break-in-oil, install of your oil of choice and commence driving.



Champion's robust formulations contain a proprietary technology contains unique high levels of zincthiophosphates (ZDDP), in combination with Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), which extends oil film capacity for proper ring seating.



These top selling break-in-oils are also formulated with polymers and viscosity modifiers. During break-in and heat cycles, as the oil heats up, the friction modifier thickens and allows the oil to behave more like a heavier viscosity oil at operating temperature.



Dispersants and other additives are put in the break-in motor oils to help keep the engine clean. Any wear particles generated by the piston rings, cylinder walls and other moving/sliding parts as the engine breaks in will be suspended and carried away by the oil to the oil filter.



Professional engine-builders that use Champion PowerShield Break-In-Oil will experience the difference provided by numerous barriers of protection. These new products are field tested and suitable for use in all high performance and racing type engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure (stiff) valve springs. https://www.championbrands.com/power-shield-engine-products/



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion Brands, LLC produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Racing & Performance Lubricants contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-06231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com