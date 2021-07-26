Champion Racing Oil and Brian Brown Win at Knoxville

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2021 -- Brian Brown returned to Knoxville Raceway and led every lap to take home his 54th career win on Saturday night. The Grain Valley, Mo., native earned $5,000 for his victory aboard the Brian Brown Racing No. 21 in the 410-sprint car class.



The 25-lap 410 feature saw Brown knife through traffic. He captured fourth from Sawyer Phillips on lap 15, rode the cushion around Henderson for third on lap 17, and passed Heskin in lapped traffic to take over the runner-up spot with six to go. Brown ended up winning by over three seconds.



"Obviously, we had a good starting spot and that helps," said Brown in victory lane. "We went to Eldora last week and learned a lot that I think really helped. At Knoxville it's always crunch time. Every lap is very, very important. I don't know how far I was ahead. I felt like I was making decent time in traffic, but not great. It doesn't matter when you go to the bank on Monday."



Champion Oil, celebrating over six decades as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower, and torque.



