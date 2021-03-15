Champion Racing Oil and Lance Dewease Win 116th Victory at Port Royal Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- Dewease started from the pole and led the final 17 laps en route to a 4.858-second opening day victory at Port Royal over Kerry Madsen. "I was really happy with how our car ran all night," Dewease said. "It's always big to get the first win."



Dewease got a good initial jump on the first attempt at the start, but it went for naught after 12th-starting Logan Wagner jumped out of line to draw a complete redo. On the second attempt, Dewease didn't get the start he wanted, while Madsen shot around Hunter Schuerenberg from fourth and then to the lead rounding turn two.



"I don't know what happened on that original start," Dewease said. "I just didn't get a good start. Kerry just got a really good run. I was shocked it was him. Then I was worried he can run the wall really well."



Madsen looked strong at the onset, leading the first seven laps and controlling the top side. Then, a caution came out on lap eight for Kody Lehman and Jared Esh, allowing Dewease a chance at a reset.



"You have to bide your time, the way the place is," Dewease said. Two laps after the race's first restart, Dewease motored off turn four with a head of steam and overtook Madsen as the two raced past the grandstand to complete lap nine.



"You needed a really nice line in turns three and four, and I couldn't quite get it figured out," Madsen said. "Especially as long as the run went, I couldn't get the line. I tried everything I could think of. But in turns one and two, I was strong. Real strong."



From there, Dewease took off. He survived another restart with 12 laps to go for fifth-running Mike Wagner, but then kept increasing his lead for the win.



