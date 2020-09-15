Champion Racing Oil and Lance Dewease Win in Juniata County, Pennsylvania

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2020 -- "We were really good all night," Dewease said. "We unloaded and we were really good. I can't complain one bit. We had speed the whole night. I could pass cars the whole night. We were pretty good here last Saturday. We were pretty good here a couple of months ago when Kyle Larson won and I ran second from 10th. We've definitely gained on it here and hopefully we can get in a position to have a shot at it again."



It's Decease's fifth win of the season, 114th in his career at Port Royal, and second at the track this year. Dewease showed throughout he had the best car when it mattered. After timing sixth overall, he raced from fourth to a 1.9-second heat win. In the dash, he went from fifth to second in four laps and started fourth in the feature.



Larson started on the outside of the front row and, like the three previous times he won at Port Royal this year, raced into clean air and set a swift pace. After Paul McMahan brought out the race's only caution on lap four that wiped away Larson's 2.1-second lead, the next 26 laps went green and brimmed with excitement.



Macri gave Larson all he could handle for the opening 20 laps, trying to befuddle him in traffic with numerous slide-job attempts. But right as Macri needed to go, he realized he used too much tire up trying to keep pace with Larson.



"I know I'm better than most here in lapped traffic," said Macri, a six-time winner at the speedway this year. "When it was my time to pounce, soon as I did that, I started spinning the tires really bad. I just wasn't being real smart, not driving the right part of the racetrack."



Dewease, meanwhile, hung around long enough to keep pace, yet save his best for last. With six laps to go, Dewease drove by Macri off turn four for second and darted past Larson on the bottom of turns one and two for the lead.



In a half of lap, Dewease went from potentially watching Larson and Macri beat him yet again to now regaining power. It's a testament to Dewease and his countless hours of study, dissecting every corner of the race on film to see where he needs to make gains and attack given the more aggressive style of racing Port Royal is hosting this year.



