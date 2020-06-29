Champion Racing Oil and Sam Hafertepe Jr. Win ASCS Feature at I-30 Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- It was Hafertepe's third career victory with the American Sprint Car Series and Champion Racing Oil at the Arkansas quarter-mile, the win is Sam's 50th overall with the National Tour since 2010. "It was pretty exciting and I just got a little too greedy," chuckled Hafertepe over a flat front tire with four laps to go. "I just had to start being pretty careful, so it didn't dig in."



It was the 76th event at I-30 Speedway since 1993 with the American Sprint Car Series. The next event for the ASCS Sprint Car Series is set for Saturday, July 11 at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark. Live coverage is available on http://www.racinboys.com.



Champion Oil, celebrating its 64rd year, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils, used by winner Sam Hafertepe Jr., contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



