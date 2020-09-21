Champion Racing Oil and Sam Hafertepe Jr. Win at Wheatland, Missouri

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2020 -- Hafertepe grabbed the lead, running Champion Racing Oil, from Derek Hagar with two laps remaining and held on to earn his third ASCS Winged Sprint victory in the Hockett-McMillin Memorial. He took home $10,000 in a race that he also won in 2017 and '18.



Hafertepe looked like he would have to settle for a minor award on the podium, running third with five laps remaining after jumping the cushion in turn two, nearly hitting the wall. But Hafertepe didn't give up and it paid off with a dramatic drive to the finish.



The four-time ASCS national series champion worked past Mark Smith for second and then wiped out what had been a 1.3-second deficit and closed in on Hagar going into turn three on lap 38. Hagar pushed high, into the cushion, and Hafertepe capitalized with the winning pass.



"I didn't give up. I just kept pushing and pushing and pushing and pushing," Hafertepe said. "I've won this race two other time and I wanted to make it three."



Hafertepe went on to beat Hagar by an even one second with Smith finishing third.



"It was really exciting. There ain't no better race than that," Hafertepe said. "These three guys that finished 1-2-3, they drove their hearts out. I think all three of us should have won the race. It was a badass race."



Champion Oil, celebrating its 64rd year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils, used by winner Sam Hafertepe Jr., contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer (TVS) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



