Champion Racing Oil Announces 2020 ELITE RACER Program

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- Karl Dedolph, Director of Racing & Performance Products for Champion Oil, announced today, "The Champion 2020 "ELITE RACER" program an all-encompassing marketing program designed to link our racing and performance lubricants directly to regional and national racers for most sanctioned racing events in North America including the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), All Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC), American Sprint Car Series (ASCS), World of Outlaws (WoO), and the United States Auto Club (USAC).



"There are many other popular series such as MOWA, UMP, USCS, IRA, MLRA, MARA, NDHRA, USMTS, IMCA, ASCS, the All Star Circuit of Champions, Lucas Oil Late Model Series, Central PA, NHRDA, and MARS", added Dedolph.



"Champion Racing and Performance products are the choice of champions in racing events nationwide. Champion's new 2017 "ELITE RACER Program supports race teams from dirt track to pavement, circle track to drag racing, tractor pull to diesel motorsports, etc. with special pricing, sponsor decals, product support and technical advice. Innovation and technical know-how are at the heart of Champion's Racing and Performance Division".



For more information on the 2020 Champion 'ELITE RACER" Program visit: https://form.jotform.com/60314582661150



Champion Oil is an industry leader in development of synthetic motor oils for gasoline and diesel racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Products or the "2020 ELITE RACER Program" contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com