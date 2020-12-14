Champion Racing Oil Announces $75,000 Payday for Winner of 2021 National Open

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- The announcement for 2021 was made public on Friday through the officials at the Williams Grove Speedway. The crown jewel event, the Champion Racing Oil National Open, paid $75,000 to win in 2020 and will again this coming year. Champion also has an additional contingency program for the winner. https://www.championbrands.com/racer-contingency/



The Champion Racing Oil National Open is an event with more than 50 years of history that includes the biggest names in motorsports plus a long running rivalry between the World of Outlaws and Pennsylvania Posse at one of dirt racing's legendary venues. https://www.williamsgrove.com/index.php



Since its beginning in 1939, Williams Grove Speedway has been one of the top sprint car tracks in the country. The speedway is a 1/2-mile banked smooth clay oval with speeds reaching in excess of 120 mph. Sanctioned race events include the WoO Sprint Cars, WoO Late Models, United States Auto Club, All-Star Circuit of Champions, United Racing Club, and ASCS among others. Other racing divisions include 358 sprint cars, 360 sprint cars and super late models.



The speedway has had numerous races broadcast on national television and pay-to-view DIRTVision. It has been featured in many books, magazines, web sites, and documentaries. It was also featured in several video games, including the games Dirt Track Racing 2, Dirt Track Racing: Sprint Cars and World of Outlaws: Sprint Cars.



The World of Outlaws, an international racing tour with superstar drivers, features incredibly powerful and fast 410ci winged sprint cars. The Champion Racing Oil National Open is a key part of the series championship that includes 94 race nights at 50 different tracks across 22 states and 3 Canadian provinces. https://worldofoutlaws.com/



A WoO Sprint Car must weigh at least 1,400 pounds with the driver in the car. The mandated 410-cubic inch engine produces over 900 horsepower, uses mechanical fuel injection and must run on methanol fuel. The cars have a top mounted wing that produces down-force to help the car turn with maximize grip in the corners and on the straightaways. There is a smaller wing on the nose to provide down-force to the front wheels.



Sprint Cars have a very distinct stance since they have two very different sized rear tires. The right rear tire on a sprint car is 105 inches in circumference. In contrast, the left rear tire is only between 90 and 98 inches in circumference. The difference changes the sharper the car can turn, but at the expense of straight-line speed.



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of race car engines utilizes their premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



In addition, all Champion Racing motor oils contain an exclusive Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines. https://www.championbrands.com/racing-motor-oils/



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils or the Champion Racing Oil National Open contact Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com