Champion Racing Oil Announces Circle Track Magazine Promotion

Bloomington, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2012 -- Founded in 1982, Circle Track Magazine, the #1 source for racing technology, has for the last twenty years taken the most complex technical subjects and theories and put them in practical terms for racers. With a 12-issue cover price of over $70, this publication has the largest following of for dirt and asphalt Saturday-night racers that want to obtain the latest in racing technology and how to apply it. If it has an engine and somebody races it, Circle Track Magazine speaks to that consumer, with an emphasis on expert-level car construction, engine building and tuning, safety equipment use, chassis tuning, and racing technique. http://www.circletrack.com



The Champion Racing Oil promotion for the Circle Track Magazine is downloadable at http://www.championsusechampion.com, which starts on April 1st and runs through June 30th, 2012. This offer is good only in U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, except where prohibited, licensed, restricted, or taxed. Offer is limited to one subscription per household. Original receipt to an end-user with verifiable merchant contact information displayed will be solely accepted.



Champion Racing Motor Oils are purpose-built formulas with viscosities to specifically meet the demands of contemporary and retrospective performance gasoline engines, especially carbureted vehicles that have flat tappet, roller cams and/or high-pressure valve springs.



To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of premium zinc, moly, calcium, sodium and phosphorus. Champion Oils contain an exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases horsepower and torque in most engines.



These semi and full synthetic racing oils are offered in a popular range of viscosity SAE grades and formulated to meet the demands of most of today’s high performance race engines, producing measurable increases in compression, horsepower and torque.



- Racing SAE 10w-30 Synthetic Blend

- Racing SAE 20w-50 Synthetic Blend

- Racing SAE 15w-50 Full Synthetic

- Racing SAE 0w-20 Full Synthetic

- Racing SAE 0w-30 Full Synthetic

- Racing SAE 50 Synthetic Blend

- Racing SAE 60 Synthetic Blend

- Racing SAE 70 Synthetic Blend



For a location or an on-line retailer of Champion Racing Oils visit http://www.championsusechampion.com/where2buy.htm



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.ChampionsUseChampion.com