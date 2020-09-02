Champion Racing Oil Claims 4 Feature Wins with 4 Different Drivers in Hosehead.com Series

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2020 -- The same night at Selinsgrove Speedway Lance Dewease was the Jack Gunn Memorial winner. Aaron Reutzel closed out the weekend on Sunday winning the All Star feature at Bedford Speedway.



The Champion Racing Oil/Hoseheads.com Central PA Sprint Cars continue this Labor Day Weekend. Williams Grove Speedway opens the weekend on Friday September 4th. Lincoln and Port Royal Speedways are both in action on Saturday September 5th.



Selinsgrove Speedway hosts a show on Sunday September 6th. The final race of the upcoming weekend is the Labor Day Classic at Port Royal Speedway Monday afternoon.



Champion Oil, celebrating its 64rd year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

