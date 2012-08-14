Champion Racing Oil Helps Raise $13,000 for Steve King Foundation at Knoxville Nationals

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- The Steve King Foundation is a non-profit, tax deductible, charitable organization established for the purpose of helping the dirt track racing community. The foundation was established after the death of Steve King. Steve died from a brain injury sustained during an accident between turns three and four during Wednesday night race qualifying for the 2006 Knoxville Nationals. http://www.stevekingfoundation.org



The Knoxville Nationals is an annual sprint car event held at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. Drivers such as Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon, Kenny Schrader, Ryan Newman, Kasey Kahne, A.J. Foyt, and many other famous drivers have raced on the famous half-mile.



Champion Oil, celebrating its 56th year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These “purpose-built” lubricant products contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com