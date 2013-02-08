Champion Racing Oil Joins Speedway Motors as Series Title Sponsor

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- The schedule for 2013 has 105 events scheduled with a few more still to be added. The season is set to begin February 23rd at Lincoln Speedway.



Speedway Motors/Champion Racing Oil Central PA Sprint Cars Presented by Hoseheads



2013 Schedule



Feb 23 - 2:00 PM Lincoln - Ice Breaker "30"

Mar 2 - 2:00 PM Lincoln

Mar 9 - 2:00 PM Lincoln

Mar 10 - 2 PM Selinsgrove

Mar 16 - 6:00 PM Lincoln

Mar 16 - 6:00 PM Port Royal

Mar 17 - 1:00 PM Hagerstown MD

Mar 22 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove - Opening Day

Mar 23 - 6:00 PM Lincoln

Mar 23 - 6:00 PM Port Royal

Mar 29 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove

Mar 30 - 6:00 PM Lincoln Sprint Car Spring Championship

Mar 30 - 6:00 PM Port Royal

Apr 5 -7:30 PM Williams Grove

Apr 6 - 7:00 PM Lincoln

Apr 6 - 6:00 PM Port Royal

Apr 12 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove

Apr 13 -7:00 PM Lincoln

Apr 13 - 6:00 PM Port Royal

Apr 14 - 6:00 PM Susquehanna - Sprint Spring Classic IV

Apr 19 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove Spring Classic & Hinnershitz MEM

Apr 20 - 7:00 PM Lincoln

Apr 20 - 6:00 PM Port Royal

Apr 26 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove All Star Sprints

Apr 27 - 7:00 PM Lincoln

Apr 27 - 7:00 PM Port Royal ALL Stars - Bob Weikert MEM

May 3 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove

May 4 -7:30 PM Lincoln - 10th Annual Weldon Sterner MEM

May 4 - 7:00 PM Port Royal

May 10 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove

May 11 - 7:30 PM Lincoln

May 11 - 7:00 PM Port Royal

May 12 - 6:00 PM Susquehanna

May 15 - 7:30 PM Lincoln - Gettysburg Clash WoO

May 17 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove - WoO Morgan Cup

May 18 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove -WoO Morgan Cup

May 24 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove

May 25 - 7:30 PM Lincoln

May 25 - 7:00 PM Port Royal

May 26 - 7:00 PM Selinsgrove Ray Tilley Classic

May 31 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove

Jun 1 - 7:30 PM Lincoln

Jun 1 - 7:00 PM Port Royal

Jun 7 -7:30 PM Williams Grove

Jun 8 - 7:30 PM Lincoln - Daryl Gohn/Glenn Gohn Sr MEM 410

June 9 -6:30 PM Bedford – Roy Morral Tribute

Jun 14 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove- All Star 410 Sprints

Jun 15 - 7:30 PM Lincoln - All Star 410 Sprints

Jun 15 - 7:00 PM Port Royal

Jun 16 - 6:00 PM Susquehanna - Summer Sprint Classic VI

Jun 21 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove

Jun 22 - 7:30 PM Lincoln

Jun 22 - 7:00 PM Port Royal

Jun 28 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove - PA Speed Week

Jun 29 - 7:30 PM Lincoln - PA Speed Week

Jun 30 - 7:00 PM Big Diamond –PA Speed Week

Jul 2 - 7:00 PM Grandview- PA Speed Week

Jul 3 - 7:00 PM Hagerstown-PA Speed Week

Jul 4 - 7:30 PM Lincoln - 14th Annual Kevin Gobrecht MEM PA Speed Week

Jul 5 -7:30 PM Williams Grove - Mitch Smith MEM PA Speed Week

Jul 6 - 7:00 PM Port Royal - PA Speed Week

Jul 7 - 4:00 PM Selinsgrove - PA Speed week

Jul 12 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove

Jul 13 - 7:30 PM Lincoln

Jul 13 - 7:00 PM Port Royal

Jul 18 - 7:30 PM Lincoln

Jul 19 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove - WoO Summer Nationals

Jul 20 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove - WoO Summer Nationals

Jul 27 - 7:30 PM Lincoln

Jul 27 - 7:00 PM Port Royal

Aug 2 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove

Aug 3 - 7:00 PM Port Royal –7th Annual Dream Race

Aug 9 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove

Aug 10 - 7:30 PM Lincoln

Aug 10 - 7:00 PM Port Royal

Aug 16 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove

Aug 17 - 7:30 PM Lincoln

Aug 17 - 7:00 PM Port Royal

Aug 18 -6:30 PM Bedford

Aug 23 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove

Aug 24 - 7:30 PM Lincoln

Aug 24 - 7:00 PM Port Royal

Aug 25 - 6:00 PM Susquehanna

Aug 30 - 7:30 PM -William Grove - Jack Gunn MEM

Aug 31 - 7:30 PM Lincoln

Aug 31 - 7:00 PM Port Royal

Sept 1 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove - Billy Kimmel Mem

Sep 2 - 7:00 PM Port Royal Labor Day Classic

Sep 6 - 7:00 PM Port Royal The Night before the Tuscarora

Sep 7 - 7:00 PM Port Royal - 46th Annual Tuscarora 50 All Stars

Sep 13 -7:30PM Williams Grove

Sep 14 - 7:00 PM Selinsgrove - Jim Nace National Open

Sep 20 -7:30 PM Williams Grove

Sep 21 - 7:00 PM Lincoln - Kenny Weld MEM

Sep 27 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove

Sep 28 - 6:00 PM Lincoln - Hank Gentzler MEM Manufacturer Night

Oct 4 -7:30 PM Williams Grove - WoO National Open

Oct 5 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove - WoO - National Open

Oct 6 - 4:00 PM Selinsgrove

Oct 11 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove

Oct 12 - 6:00 PM Lincoln

Oct 18 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove

Oct 19 - 6:00 PM Port Royal

Oct 26 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove - Fall Fest

Nov 16 - 3:00 PM Susquehanna - The Final Showdown