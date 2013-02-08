Champion Racing Oil Joins Speedway Motors as Series Title Sponsor

Champion Racing Oil based out of Clinton MO will join Speedway Motors as a co-sponsor of the Central PA Sprint Cars for 2013. Speedway Motors has been the sole title sponsor for the last two years. The series will now be called the Speedway Motors/Champion Racing Oil Central PA Sprint Cars Presented by Hoseheads.
Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- The schedule for 2013 has 105 events scheduled with a few more still to be added. The season is set to begin February 23rd at Lincoln Speedway.
2013 Schedule
Feb 23 - 2:00 PM Lincoln - Ice Breaker "30"
Mar 2 - 2:00 PM Lincoln
Mar 9 - 2:00 PM Lincoln
Mar 10 - 2 PM Selinsgrove
Mar 16 - 6:00 PM Lincoln
Mar 16 - 6:00 PM Port Royal
Mar 17 - 1:00 PM Hagerstown MD
Mar 22 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove - Opening Day
Mar 23 - 6:00 PM Lincoln
Mar 23 - 6:00 PM Port Royal
Mar 29 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove
Mar 30 - 6:00 PM Lincoln Sprint Car Spring Championship
Mar 30 - 6:00 PM Port Royal
Apr 5 -7:30 PM Williams Grove
Apr 6 - 7:00 PM Lincoln
Apr 6 - 6:00 PM Port Royal
Apr 12 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove
Apr 13 -7:00 PM Lincoln
Apr 13 - 6:00 PM Port Royal
Apr 14 - 6:00 PM Susquehanna - Sprint Spring Classic IV
Apr 19 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove Spring Classic & Hinnershitz MEM
Apr 20 - 7:00 PM Lincoln
Apr 20 - 6:00 PM Port Royal
Apr 26 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove All Star Sprints
Apr 27 - 7:00 PM Lincoln
Apr 27 - 7:00 PM Port Royal ALL Stars - Bob Weikert MEM
May 3 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove
May 4 -7:30 PM Lincoln - 10th Annual Weldon Sterner MEM
May 4 - 7:00 PM Port Royal
May 10 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove
May 11 - 7:30 PM Lincoln
May 11 - 7:00 PM Port Royal
May 12 - 6:00 PM Susquehanna
May 15 - 7:30 PM Lincoln - Gettysburg Clash WoO
May 17 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove - WoO Morgan Cup
May 18 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove -WoO Morgan Cup
May 24 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove
May 25 - 7:30 PM Lincoln
May 25 - 7:00 PM Port Royal
May 26 - 7:00 PM Selinsgrove Ray Tilley Classic
May 31 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove
Jun 1 - 7:30 PM Lincoln
Jun 1 - 7:00 PM Port Royal
Jun 7 -7:30 PM Williams Grove
Jun 8 - 7:30 PM Lincoln - Daryl Gohn/Glenn Gohn Sr MEM 410
June 9 -6:30 PM Bedford – Roy Morral Tribute
Jun 14 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove- All Star 410 Sprints
Jun 15 - 7:30 PM Lincoln - All Star 410 Sprints
Jun 15 - 7:00 PM Port Royal
Jun 16 - 6:00 PM Susquehanna - Summer Sprint Classic VI
Jun 21 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove
Jun 22 - 7:30 PM Lincoln
Jun 22 - 7:00 PM Port Royal
Jun 28 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove - PA Speed Week
Jun 29 - 7:30 PM Lincoln - PA Speed Week
Jun 30 - 7:00 PM Big Diamond –PA Speed Week
Jul 2 - 7:00 PM Grandview- PA Speed Week
Jul 3 - 7:00 PM Hagerstown-PA Speed Week
Jul 4 - 7:30 PM Lincoln - 14th Annual Kevin Gobrecht MEM PA Speed Week
Jul 5 -7:30 PM Williams Grove - Mitch Smith MEM PA Speed Week
Jul 6 - 7:00 PM Port Royal - PA Speed Week
Jul 7 - 4:00 PM Selinsgrove - PA Speed week
Jul 12 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove
Jul 13 - 7:30 PM Lincoln
Jul 13 - 7:00 PM Port Royal
Jul 18 - 7:30 PM Lincoln
Jul 19 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove - WoO Summer Nationals
Jul 20 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove - WoO Summer Nationals
Jul 27 - 7:30 PM Lincoln
Jul 27 - 7:00 PM Port Royal
Aug 2 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove
Aug 3 - 7:00 PM Port Royal –7th Annual Dream Race
Aug 9 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove
Aug 10 - 7:30 PM Lincoln
Aug 10 - 7:00 PM Port Royal
Aug 16 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove
Aug 17 - 7:30 PM Lincoln
Aug 17 - 7:00 PM Port Royal
Aug 18 -6:30 PM Bedford
Aug 23 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove
Aug 24 - 7:30 PM Lincoln
Aug 24 - 7:00 PM Port Royal
Aug 25 - 6:00 PM Susquehanna
Aug 30 - 7:30 PM -William Grove - Jack Gunn MEM
Aug 31 - 7:30 PM Lincoln
Aug 31 - 7:00 PM Port Royal
Sept 1 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove - Billy Kimmel Mem
Sep 2 - 7:00 PM Port Royal Labor Day Classic
Sep 6 - 7:00 PM Port Royal The Night before the Tuscarora
Sep 7 - 7:00 PM Port Royal - 46th Annual Tuscarora 50 All Stars
Sep 13 -7:30PM Williams Grove
Sep 14 - 7:00 PM Selinsgrove - Jim Nace National Open
Sep 20 -7:30 PM Williams Grove
Sep 21 - 7:00 PM Lincoln - Kenny Weld MEM
Sep 27 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove
Sep 28 - 6:00 PM Lincoln - Hank Gentzler MEM Manufacturer Night
Oct 4 -7:30 PM Williams Grove - WoO National Open
Oct 5 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove - WoO - National Open
Oct 6 - 4:00 PM Selinsgrove
Oct 11 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove
Oct 12 - 6:00 PM Lincoln
Oct 18 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove
Oct 19 - 6:00 PM Port Royal
Oct 26 - 7:30 PM Williams Grove - Fall Fest
Nov 16 - 3:00 PM Susquehanna - The Final Showdown