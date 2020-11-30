Champion Racing Oil Launches 2021 North American Karting Contingency Program

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2020 -- The 2021 Champion Karting Contingency Program includes, but is not limited to racing series and events such as: World Karting Association (WKA), International Kart Federation (IFK), Karters of America Racing Triad (KART), United States Pro Karting Series (USPKS), ProKART, Super Series, Iron-Man, Sprint Series, The Gold Cup Series, Tri-C Karter, SKUSA, COTA, Route 66 Sprint Series. K1 Speed, Maxxis Sprint Series, AKRA, AMP, plus many other national, regional, state and local track series.



Kart Racing or Karting is a variant of motorsport road racing with open-wheel vehicles known commonly as go-karts. They are usually raced on scaled-down circuits, although some professional kart races are also held on full-size motorsport circuits. Karting is commonly perceived as the stepping stone to the higher ranks of motorsports, with former Formula One champions such as Sebastian Vettel, Nico Rosberg, Ayrton Senna, Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso having begun their careers in karting.



Karts vary widely in speed with many classes and some can reach speeds exceeding 100 mph, while recreational go-karts intended for the general public may be limited to lower speeds.



Champion Karting Oils are the choice of champions in racing events nationwide. Champion's new 2021 expanded contingency program supports race teams from dirt track to pavement, gas to diesel, and Karting to drifting with contingency cash pay-out awards. https://www.championbrands.com/karting-sae-0w-20-full-synthetic/



Racing teams and racers can apply for the Champion Racing Oil Contingency Program now through June 30th, 2021. https://www.championbrands.com/racer-contingency/



About Champion Brands, LLC,

Champion Brands, LLC, a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com