Champion Racing Oil Master Warehouse Distributor Wins Late Model Victory at Tri-City Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- Erb visited Victory Lane for the second time this season, ninth of his career and said patience was a key to his win. "I knew that surviving out front was going to be half the battle. When we took off, I knew we had a really good car. It was a great night."



Champion Oil, celebrating its 64rd year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils, used by winner Sam Hafertepe Jr., contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer (TVS) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com