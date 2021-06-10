Champion Racing Oil Named Title Sponsor of Summer Sprint Car Nationals at Williams Grove

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2021 -- The Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals has a large payout including $10,000 to win on Friday and $20,000 to win on Saturday. The famed event has multiple decades of history that includes the biggest names in dirt track motorsports competing at the half-mile Williams Grove Speedway, one of this county's legendary venues. https://www.williamsgrove.com/



The World of Outlaws, an international racing tour with superstar drivers, features 410ci winged sprint cars that run-in excess of 120 mph at Williams Grove. The Champion Racing Oil Summer National Open is a foundation of the series championship that includes 95 races at over 50 different tracks across 23 states and 3 Canadian provinces. https://worldofoutlaws.com/



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of 410ci race car engines, especially those using flat tappet or roller cams operating at high RPMs and that require high-pressure valve springs.



To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus. In addition, all Champion Racing Motor Oils contain our exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology.



This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines. https://www.championbrands.com/racing-motor-oils/



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com