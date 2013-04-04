Champion Racing Oil Now Available at Grawmondbeck's Competition Engines

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Grawmondbeck's Competition Engines is a full service automotive machine shop, specializing in custom high performance and stock rebuilds for all types of vehicles. They have been serving the North Iowa area since 1993. “At Grawmondbeck's”, said owner Joe Degraw, “We are proud to build each engine to our customer's specific needs. You won't find any "assembly line", or "cookie cutter" engines here. Our machinists are ASE Master Certified, and are not on commission. We can afford to take the time to give every job the detail it deserves”.



Grawmondbeck's has an engine dyno service, plus offers Crankshaft Grinding, Block Boring and Sleeving, Torque Plate Honing, Steel Cap Installation, Complete Cylinder Head Rebuilding, Connecting Rod and Pin Bushing, Flywheel Grinding, and Block & Head Resurfacing. The shop is located at 3709 S. Federal Ave. (Hwy 65 South) Mason City, IA 50401. Phone is 641-423-8726 or visit them on the web at http://www.grawmondbecks.com



Champion Oil, an industry racing and performance lubricant leader, develops synthetic motor oils for the racing, diesel, classic, vintage, hot rod, muscle car, and the engine builder markets. They manufacture numerous multi-viscosity racing motor oils with high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect vintage and high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These “purpose-built” racing products contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Performance and Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://ChampionsUseChampion.com