Champion Racing Oil Now Available from Motorsports Unlimited Performance Parts Distributors

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- “It is exciting for Champion Racing Oil to find a partner that shares the same interest in promoting performance and racing,” said Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion Performance Products. “Motorsports Unlimited Performance Parts Distributors will be a leader for us in promoting our exciting line of products.”



For more than six years MUPPD has become an industry leader on-line and at racetracks across the country for their knowledge and large selection of competitive springs, retainers, valves, pistons, gaskets, push-rods, lifters, rocker arms, and additional performance products.



"We are pleased to partner with Champion Oil," said Ken Juszczyk, racing specialist and owner of MUPPD. "As a trusted global leader in technologically advanced and track proven racing products, Champion will be of great value to our customers.”



You can contact Motorsports Unlimited Performance Parts Distributors at their headquarters located at 14100 Brookpark Road; Cleveland, OH 44135, call them at 216-390-4561, or visit them on the web at http://www.motorsportsunlimited.net/index.html



Champion draws on the success of its racing roots in producing a line of engine oils designed for high performance racing applications and are available in numerous synthetic blends and full synthetic viscosities.



Champion Racing Motor Oils products contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing.



Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM’s and requiring high-pressure valve springs. These “purpose-built” racing oils are offered in a popular range of multi-viscosity SAE grades and formulated to meet the demands of most of today’s high performance race engines. http://www.championsusechampion.com



About Champion Brands, LLC,

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championsusechampion.com