Champion Racing Oil Posts 6 Wins Last Week-End in Central Pennsylvania

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- For Wagner and Heimbach it was their first wins of 2020. For Macri it was his 5th point series win. Down at Lincoln Speedway Saturday night Danny Dietrich won the feature for his 8th win of the year and he took over the lead in the Champion Racing Oil/Hoseheads.com Central PA Sprint Cars points. The weekend closed out on Sunday night August 23rd at BAPS Motor Speedway with Tyler Ross getting his first win of the year.



The Champion Racing Oil/Hoseheads.com Central PA Sprint Cars continue this week with a visit by the Ollies All Stars series. There will be four night of racing with the All Stars starting out Thursday August 27th at Grandview Speedway for Thunder on The Hill. Friday night Williams Grove Speedway hosts the All Stars for the Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20's.



Lincoln Speedway has the All Stars on Saturday August 29th, with Bedford closing out the four-night All-Star run-on Sunday August 30th. Also, on Saturday night August 29th Selinsgrove Speedway has a Champion Racing Oil/Hoseheads.com Central PA Sprint Car point series show for their Jack Gunn Memorial.



Champion Oil, celebrating its 64rd year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



