Champion Racing Oil Returns as Title Sponsor of Central Pennsylvania Sprint Car Series

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- The Champion Racing Oil Central PA season runs an extensive schedule of 85+ events at eleven different tracks mostly in Pennsylvania with one stop in Maryland and two in New Jersey. The series will pay out prize money to the top 10 drivers at the end of the 2020 season.



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing. Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



