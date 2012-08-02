Champion Racing Oil Supports "The Granddaddy of Them All"

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- The Knoxville Nationals was originally scheduled as a one day event for Super Modifieds and was later expanded to two, three, and finally four days of racing for Sprint Cars. The first Knoxville Nationals was held in 1961 with Roy Robbins taking the win. The purse has risen dramatically: in 1961 it was $5,455, 1971 - $22,000, 1981 - $82,000, 1991 - $284,052, 2001 - $707,000, and 2003 - $750,000. Today, the total payout exceeds $1,000,000. This year’s event is being held August 8th through the 11th.



From 1961 through 1977, the race was unsanctioned, meaning that it was 'open competition'. From 1978 through 2005, the race was sanctioned by the World of Outlaws. Because of the split in the sport, the Nationals are again unsanctioned and have run with track rules since 2006. Drivers such as Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon, Kenny Schrader, Ryan Newman, Kasey Kahne, A.J. Foyt, and many other famous drivers have raced on the famous half-mile.



Champion Oil, celebrating its 56th year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These “purpose-built” lubricant products contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



