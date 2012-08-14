Champion Racing Oil to Attend 31st Annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals

Brainerd, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) is a drag racing governing body, which sets rules in drag racing and host events all over the United States and Canada. With over 80,000 drivers in its rosters, the NHRA is considered one of the largest motorsports sanctioning bodies in the world.



The association was founded by Wally Parks in 1951 in the State of California to provide a governing body to organize and promote the sport of drag racing. The first nationwide NHRA sponsored event was held in 1955, in Great Bend, Kansas. The "Nationals", which now comprise 22 events each year, are the premier events in drag racing that bring together the best cars and drivers from across North America.



NHRA racing at BIR is a popular stop due to the area’s recreational opportunities. Racers often spend the days before the event trolling the area’s many lakes for walleye, bass, and northern pike, and a huge on-site campground provides nightly camaraderie discussing the day’s action. A 700-foot concrete launch pad, one of the longest on the tour, helps boost performances at the second to last event at which teams can secure positions for the NHRA Countdown playoffs.



Champion Oil, celebrating its 56th year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These “purpose-built” lubricant products contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com