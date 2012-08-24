Champion Racing Oil to Offer Contingency Awards at HOT ROD Drag Week

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- There will be no event quite like Drag Week™. Participants will drive their vehicles over 1,000 miles while racing at multiple drag strips along the way. At the end of the trip, one competitor’s ride will be named HOT ROD's Fastest Street Car in America.



Drag Week participants make up 15 classes and each street machine is required to travel with all provisions, tools and equipment on board. The fastest and most reliable cars make up the winners list by the end of the week, but simply surviving Drag Week™ is a feat unto itself.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Brands Racing and Performance Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com.