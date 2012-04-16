Champion Racing Oil Tracks With American Le Mans Series

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2012 -- The American Le Mans Series (ALMS) is a sports car racing series based in the United States and Canada. It consists of a series of endurance and sprint races, and was created in the spirit of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Teams compete in one of five current classes: P1, P2 & PC Le Mans Prototypes, and GTE & GTC Grand Touring cars.



This aggressive marketing program is designed to link Champion’s top-tier racing products directly with The American Le Mans Series (ALMS) participants. Racers that participate in ALMS sanctioned racing events and are interested in Champion’s Preferred Racing Program are encouraged to contact Champion at racer@championbrands.com The racer’s request email should include contact information, racing history, 2012 racing schedule, ALMS class designation, web site, and a jpg photo of their vehicle.



Champion Oil, celebrating its 55th year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for ALMS racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These “purpose-built” lubricant products contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



All of the Champion Racing & Performance Products for the “Preferred Racer Program” can be found at http://www.championsusechampion.com/cuc-perf-prod.htm



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com