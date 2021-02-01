Champion Racing Oil's MWD Wins 4th Victory of the Season

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- The 24-year-old Texan stormed to the lead after a lap 32 caution and held off Jonathan Davenport for the win. "The top was pretty hard to run and I gave up the lead on a restart by running up there," Erb said.



"I was like, man; that could have been the race! McCreadie drove off and he was good. I really didn't have much traction on the restarts, and I picked the top. I had a really good run on those guys, but needed a little luck. McCreadie just kind of missed the bottom getting into turn one and I was able to get by him."



It was the fourth victory of the season for Erb, who won twice during the Wild West Shootout at Arizona Speedway.



Champion Oil, celebrating its 65th year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils, used by winner Tyler Erb contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer (TVS) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



