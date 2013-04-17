Champion Racing Oils Now Available at Cardy Racing Components in Western Australia

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- “It is extremely important for Champion Oil to identify a partner that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide our customers with first class service, support and distribution,” said Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion Racing & Performance Products.“Cardy Racing Components clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to promote our Racing & Performance line and effectively will move our business forward in this key strategic market of specifically racing and performance.”



Cardy Racing Components has been operating for almost 30 years in Western Australia. Owner Jay Cardy says, “We are the Speedway Specialists! We build all of our cars in house and sell them from Bare Chassis to Turn Key Race Cars. We are Agents for Integra Shocks, King Springs, DBR Starters, Beyea Exhaust and Dealers for Port City Racing/Keyser Manufacturing, and now a Distributor for Champion Racing Oils. We are known for carrying everything from the steering wheel to the wheel and everything in between.” Contact Cardy Racing Components at 4-10 Midas Rd, Malaga, Western? Australia, 6090 or at 011-61-0421-866-861.



Champion Oil, an industry racing and performance lubricant leader, develops synthetic motor oils for the racing, diesel, classic, vintage, hot rod, muscle car, and the engine builder markets. They manufacture numerous multi-viscosity racing motor oils with high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect vintage and high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These “purpose-built” racing products contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Performance and Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://ChampionsUseChampion.com.