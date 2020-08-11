Champion Racing Oils Now Available at Collins Fuel and Motorsports

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2020 -- "It is extremely important for Champion to identify a racing & performance business that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide racers and enthusiasts with first class service and product support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of the Racing and Performance Division for Champion. With their huge Dragon Racing Fuel following, Collins Fuel and Motorsports clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to distribute our products."



"We're excited about adding the Champion products line including their 20w50 Racing Oil, a premium synthetic blend that's purpose-built for the racing market", stated Chuck C. Collins, owner of Collins Fuel and Motorsports. Contact Collins Fuel and Motorsports at 19281 Shadow Avenue, Honey Creek, Iowa 51542 / 402-690-1145. https://www.facebook.com/Collins-Motorsports-103897607825212/



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion's proprietary thermal viscosity stabilizer, special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives, which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in dynamometer testing. Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com