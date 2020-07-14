Champion Racing Oils Now Available at KTM World

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2020 -- "It is extremely important for Champion to identify a racing & performance business that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide racers and enthusiasts with first class service and product support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of the Racing and Performance Division for Champion. KTM World clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to distribute our products."



"We're excited about adding the Champion products line including their WP2 2-Cycle Racing Oil, a premium synthetic premix oil for use in 2-Cycle engines. This specially formulated oil meets KTM lubrication and high temperature demands, limits deposits throughout the engine, and delivers clean throttle response," stated Paul Wright of KTM World. "Their premium oil additives provide excellent detergency and dispersant for protection and performance requirements for our KTM bikes. We have been using Champion WP2 2-Cycle Racing Oil for many years."



"Most orders ship the same day. We are the largest KTM facility in the world, located at Highland Park Resort, a 1000-acre off-road riding park in the North Georgia mountains," added Wright. "Our Store hours are 9am - 5pm EST, seven days a week. We are a full KTM dealership with sales, service & parts. There are over 100 miles of trails, plus KTM rental bikes, camping cabins, 3 MX tracks, and a Peewee track. Our staff is very experienced, can answer your KTM and Champion Racing Oil questions." Call 770-748-0771 or visit on line at https://www.ktmworld.com/



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion's proprietary thermal viscosity stabilizer, special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives, which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in dynamometer testing. Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com