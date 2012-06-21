Champion Racing Oils Now Available at Rio Medina Truck & Automotive

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- Rio Medina Truck & Automotive is a family owned business delivering honest and professional automotive repair and auto maintenance services to the people of Rio Medina and surrounding areas.



Mickey Snider, President of Rio Medina Truck & Automotive, and his family bring over 20 years of mechanical engineering experience to their business. Their staff has over 80 years combined experience working with truck and automotive repairs and specialized racing equipment as well as paint and bodywork. The quality ASE (automotive service excellence) certified technicians at Rio Medina Truck & Automotive employ today’s latest automotive technology and are equipped to handle all major and minor repairs on foreign and domestic vehicles.



Rio Medina Truck & Automotive is located at 4396 FM 471 N, Rio Medina, Texas 78066. Contact them at 830-931-9060 or on-line at http://www.NAPARioMedina.com



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing. Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM’s and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



