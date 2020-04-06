Champion Racing Oils Now Available at Zeuli's Race Engine and Automotive Machine Shop

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- "It is extremely important for Champion to identify a racing & performance business that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide racers and enthusiasts with first class service and product support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of the Racing and Performance Division for Champion. "Zeuli's Automotive Machine Shop clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to distribute our products."



In the fall of 2007, Frank Zeuli made the transition from race car driver to operating his own machine shop when he leased the Holt Motors Machine Shop in Cokato, MN. In February of 2009, Zeuli's Race Engine and Automotive Machine Shop, LLC opened for business.



"It's not a big engine shop. Zeuli doesn't crank out a hundred race engines each year", Dedolph added. "But he personally works on every race engine that comes through his shop. Every customer gets that personal attention."



Zeuli, who raced in the WISSOTA Street Stock division for six years at Grove Creek (MN) and KRA (MN)?Speedway, worked for Holt Motors Machine Shop for 12 years prior to leasing the business. Now he's driven to do what he can to help his former peers get to victory lane in the WISSOTA Super Stock, WISSOTA Midwest Modified and WISSOTA Street Stock divisions.



"Our customers understand what it takes to run up front. Our commitment matches theirs and we love to see them put in great runs," said Zeuli.



Zeuli offers complete engine building along with basic machining services for Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks and Pure Stocks, as well as IMCA?Modifieds. "I provide personal customer service to all of my customers and care about the quality of work I do," Zeuli said. "As a former racer, I understand the needs of the driver and what kind of performance they are looking for in order to win."



Zeuli's Race engine and Automotive Machine Shop will ship products as well as customers can pick up their parts or engines at the shop, located at 245 W. Cokato St., Hwy. 12, Cokato, MN, 55321. (320) 286-7565.



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion's proprietary thermal viscosity stabilizer, special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives, which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in dynamometer testing. Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com