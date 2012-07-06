Champion Racing Oils to Display at IMIS in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- Almost 500,000 racers participate each year in auto races that are held at over 1,300 racetracks across the United States. They will spend whatever it takes to become a champion. Just as important, brand names such as Champion Oil, established and proven in auto racing, get that all-important, word-of-mouth buzz in the performance circles from attending performance trades shows. This will be he third year in a row that Champion has participated in the IMIS trade show



Champion Brands, celebrating its 56th year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for the racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These “purpose-built” lubricant products contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About IMIS: The International Motorsports Industry Show is the United States’ premier hardcore racing trade show. Owned by Chris Paulsen, owner of C&R Racing, Jeff Stoops, president of Stoops Freightliner, and three-time NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion Tony Stewart, IMIS has a lifetime contract with the City of Indianapolis and reserved show dates through 2015. From car builders to tire manufacturers to parts suppliers, every form of motorsports is represented at IMIS. Attendees come from all levels of the sport. From NASCAR team owners to weekend road racers, IMIS attracts motorsports enthusiasts from around the globe. For more information about IMIS, go to www.imis-indy.com.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com