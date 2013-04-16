Champion Racing & Performance Oils Now Available at Calkins-McBride Performance

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- “It is extremely important for Champion Oil to identify a partner that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide our customers with first class service, support and distribution,” said Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion Racing & Performance Products. “Calkins-McBride Performance clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to promote our Racing & Performance line and effectively will move our business forward in this key strategic market of specifically diesel performance.”



Chris Calkins has been involved in drag racing for most of his life. Starting out in chassis shops, he has risen through the ranks and worked for the biggest names in the business. His Orange Crush Pro Street Diesel Truck has been the team to beat. The two-time Pro Street Champion was the first Duramax diesel-powered Pro Street in the 9’s and for 2013, Chris looks to become the first in the 8’s this year. Chris’ future is crystal clear, to build competitive race vehicles; become a top-ranked engine builder in the diesel community, and winning an NHRA Division 3 championship.



Eric McBride may be better known for starting the Diesel Hot Rod Association, but his roots are in drag racing. Eric started racing diesels in 2001, securing numerous wins and an ET Bracket Championship. Previously he did marketing & promotions for Scheid Diesel Motorsports and continues today to promote a diesel class in NHRA Division 3. He is preparing to become one of the top ranked Super Comp teams in the nation.



Knowledgeable enthusiasts that have over 35 years of industry experience professionally staff Calkins-McBride Performance. The team is highly qualified to recommend any type race related equipment or performance lubricant for Drag Racing, High Performance Street, Import Performance, Road Course, Oval Track, Marine or Restoration. You can visit Calkins-McBride Performance at 794 Commercial Ave. St Clair, MO 63077 or give them a call at 636-629-6720. https://www.facebook.com/calkinsmcbride.racing



Champion Oil, an industry racing and performance lubricant leader, develops synthetic motor oils for the racing, diesel, classic, vintage, hot rod, muscle car, and the engine builder markets. They manufacture numerous multi-viscosity racing motor oils with high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect vintage and high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These “purpose-built” racing products contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Performance and Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://ChampionsUseChampion.com.