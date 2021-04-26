Champion SAE 75W-90 Full-Synthetic Racing Gear Oil Dominates Victory Lane

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- "Hypoid differentials, gearboxes, transfer gearboxes, synchronized or non-synchronized gearboxes, gearbox/differential, or transfer gearboxes found in race cars require specialized lubrication that provide a high degree of gear protection", stated Karl Dedolph at Champion. "Our racing SAE 75W-90 Full Synthetic Racing Gear Oil is designed to lubricate these components with extreme-pressure additives that are more viscous than other racing type gear oils in the market."



"These additives have the ability to transfer a lot of power when the gear box runs very hot, work with heavy loads and low revolution speed or moderate loads and high revolution speed and have a good balance of extending replacement intervals. This, choosing a high-quality racing gear oil, like Champion's, is very important for the life of your competition or high-performance vehicle."



"While many of the racing gear oil competitors still use mineral gear oils, synthetic gear oils are becoming the norm in racing. Synthetic gear oils show better resistance to oxidation, better flow at start-up, and better retention of viscosity at elevated temperatures. These characteristics are exceptionally important as race maintenance-intervals get stretched out, sumps get smaller, and airflow across the axle is reduced by ever changing body designs, wheel-wells, air ducts, skid plates, and track condition aerodynamics."



"While mineral gear oils are usually thickened with heavy paraffinic base oils, synthetic gear oils are typically lighter and are thickened with polymers. Champion uses a premium grade polymer in a proprietary formulation which makes it less likely to quickly shear out of grade," added Dedolph.



Champion SAE 75W-90 Full-Synthetic Racing Gear Oil benefits include: Formulated to provide extreme pressure protection for competition racing, provide better lubricant oxidation stability, superior corrosion protection for less synchronizer wear, reduce differential and gearbox temperatures, improves shifting, reduce foaming at high speed, and long lasting.



Plus, Champion SAE 75W-90 Full-Synthetic Racing Gear Oil, part #4312, has the highest film strength in the market, contains an anti-slip additive, suitable replacement for a differential calling for an 80W90 or SAE 90 gear oil, contains additional friction modifiers for suitability with clutch-type limited slip differentials, plus anti-oxidation, anti-corrosion and anti-foam additives. https://www.championbrands.com/full-synthetic-racing-gear-oil-75w-90-2/



Champion SAE 75W-90 Full-Synthetic Racing Gear Oil specific properties: Amber color, 16.7 Viscosity @ 100°C cSt, GL-5, Viscosity Index 172, KRL Shear % Loss - 8.4, Flash Point 199°F, Composition Ingredients: Synthetic Oil, Alkyl Polysulfides, Long Chain Alkyl Amine, Alkyl Phosphate, Long-chain Alkenylamine.



About Champion Brands, LLC

