Champion SynGold Motor Oil Incorporates QR Codes

Champion SynGold™ full synthetic motor oils are uniquely designed to help provide outstanding levels of fuel economy performance, cleaning power and engine protection, even during extended oil change intervals. SynGold is proven to significantly reduce wear and viscosity breakdown because of its advancements in oil technology.



SynGold’s premium mixture of synthetic base fluids and performance additives outperform all previous engine oils for protection and durability from wear and viscosity breakdown. SynGold’s wide range of viscosity grades fit all types of modern vehicles, including high-performance turbo-charged, supercharged gasoline multi-valve fuel injected engines found in passenger cars, SUVs, light vans and trucks.



QR Code, abbreviated from Quick Response Code, is the trademark for a type of matrix barcode (or two-dimensional code) first designed for the automotive industry. More recently, the system has become popular in the automobile aftermarket for its fast readability and large storage capacity compared to standard UPC barcodes. The code consists of black modules (square dots) arranged in a square pattern on a white background. The information encoded assists consumers in factual data and purchase decisions.



