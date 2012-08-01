Champion Synthetic Racing Oil Now Available On-Line at Speedway Motors

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Founded in 1952 by “Speedy” Bill Smith – a racer and street rodder himself – Speedway Motors has grown from a one-man operation to become the world’s largest manufacturer, distributor and retailer of street rod and racing products. Speedway Motors offers same day shipping, unmatched product selection, low pricing, technical support and excellent customer service that has made them a recognized leader in the rodding and racing industries.



Speedway remains a family business and always enjoys hearing from other car enthusiasts. You can reach one of their friendly and knowledgeable employees at 800-979-0122,or email them at sales@speedwaymotors.com. If you are ever in Nebraska, stop by to see the Smith Collection Museum of American Speed, where they showcase racing and performance history in a facility adjacent to our headquarters.



Champion Oil, celebrating its 55th year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These “purpose-built” lubricant products contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com