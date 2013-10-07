Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Champion Technology Holdings Ltd. - Company Capsule market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Champion Technology Holdings Ltd. - Company Capsule" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, financial ratios, financial analysis, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Champion Technology Holdings Ltd."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Identifies crucial company information about "Champion Technology Holdings Ltd." along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

- Provides key ratios on company's financial performance.

- Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

- Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



ReasonsToBuy

- Enhance your understanding of "Champion Technology Holdings Ltd."

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

- Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

- Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the company's financial health.



Key Highlights

Champion Technology Holdings Limited (Champion Technology) is a communication software provider based in Hong Kong. The company offers communications software, wireless, telematics, e-commerce, security, online entertainment and e-gaming solutions. It provides sale of general systems, software customization, e-lottery services, software licensing, system products leasing, telecommunication network and investments in technology product development. Champion Technology also offers wireless messaging, data and network security, internet services, e-commerce and entertainment solutions. It operates through its subsidiaries Kantone Holdings Limited, DigitalHongKong.com and Multitone Electronics PLC. The company operates through a network of regional offices and distributors in Hong Kong. Champion Technology is headquartered in Chaiwan, Hong Kong.



Companies Mentioned



Champion Technology Holdings Ltd.



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