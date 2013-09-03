Champion Tile Cautions Homeowners to Choose Kitchen Wall Tiles Carefully

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Since the kitchen is a high-traffic area, choose wall tiles carefully for any updating project.



“When people get into the mood to renovate, most seem to start with the kitchen, followed closely by the bathroom. The kitchen is a high traffic area and when making decisions about what you want it to look like, it's best to sit down and create a plan of what you want the room to look like when you are done. This is really important if you are going to tile the kitchen,” remarked Dean Dupre, owner of Champion Tile and Marble, a Clearwater Flooring, Tampa Flooring and tile installation company.



Upgrading the kitchen is a tough job, as many find it difficult to select the right kind of tiles for the heart of the home. There are a number of things that need to be taken into consideration before any tile is purchased as well.



“One of the first things we suggest is that the homeowner look carefully at what furniture is in the room, whether it is the kitchen or another location. The idea is to find tiles that act as a complement to the appliances, the cabinets and furniture. No one wants to choose green tiles if their kitchen table is funky contemporary red. You want harmony in the room,” said Dupre.



If the plan is to completely redo the kitchen from scratch, this is the best time to choose tiles, cabinets and other items which will all work in tandem with one another and suit the scheme in mind for the project.



For a smaller kitchen, the size of tiles used makes a big difference. Smaller tiles suit a smaller room and vice versa. However, if the idea is to experiment and get a totally different look, larger tiles are an option, but they do look a bit odd in a small room.



“If you happen to be a DIY kind of person, make sure you choose a darker tile because it helps hide any eventual discolouration. However, if you are aiming for contrasting grout to make a statement, then by all means, choose a color that you think works the best in your room,” added Dupre.



It is a wise idea to put some thought into the type of tiles to be used in a kitchen renovation or upgrade. This is due to the fact that tiles such as glazed porcelain chip easier, particularly when something is dropped on them. If glazed porcelain is contemplated for the floor, be aware these types of tiles are slippery when damp, making them potentially dangerous in a busy area.



“If you are having trouble choosing a tile, stop by our showroom. We would be happy to help you by answering your questions. We are also available to install your choice of tiles, if you do not wish to do so on your own,” stated Dupre.



Learn more at http://www.champtile.com