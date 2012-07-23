Champion Tile Explains How Ceramic Tile Is Often the Best Choice

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- Long lasting flooring is a bonus these days. Ceramic tile flooring is a good choice for many years enjoyment.



“If you want a long lasting floor, one that still looks good forever and a day and is cost effective, you might want to consider ceramic tile flooring. It’s easy to clean and maintain and takes a good beating. Just remember not to drop anything on it. If you have kids, this might not be a good choice for you, as they tend to drop mugs and glasses and if you wind up with chipped or cracked tiles, this may permanently damage your floors. So, before you invest in ceramic tile, figure out if it suits your lifestyle or not,” suggested Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile, a Clearwater Flooring, Tampa Flooring, and tile installation company.



In a quieter environment, without the risks of floor damage, ceramic tiles stay delightfully cool during the summer months; a nice respite on a blistering hot day when standing on an oasis of cool is sheer bliss. The con side of that benefit is that these tiles are also cool to cold in the winter, depending on where you live. With that in mind, and before the flooring is installed, consider under-the-floor heating. “Your feet will love you for it,” Dupre added.



One other very appealing characteristic of using ceramic tiles is that the owner may create their own design to enhance each particular room. The tiles do not need to be laid in perfect symmetry. In fact, laying them with an avant garde pattern, such as a mosaic or zigzag pattern often creates a one-of-a-kind design, guaranteed to be the talk of the neighborhood. “



“If this is a do-it-yourself project, you might want to get smaller tiles that come on a mesh. This just makes them easier to lay down. However, this doesn’t mean you need to stick to a boring or routine layout. Mix and match things up for an eclectic effect,” Dupre suggested.”There is nothing quite like the finished design when you can step back and see the results of your hard work. If you are not sure how to do a credible job, contact a Tampa flooring contractor and discuss whether or not your surface needs to be leveled before laying tile.”



