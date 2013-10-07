Champion Tile & Marble Says Knowing What Ceramic Tile to Choose Makes Home Renovations Easier

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Knowing what ceramic tile to choose for a home renovation project is half of the battle.



“We always advise our customers to familiarize themselves with their product of choice for a home renovation project. If they don’t know what they may be dealing with, they could find themselves in a real bind if they are doing it themselves,” suggested Dean Dupre who owns Champion Tile and Marble in Tampa, Florida.



When it comes to ceramic tiling, there are three mainstream choices, usually determined by what the tile is composed of and what kind of firing technique was used to create it. Getting the right tile is not just a matter of picking out which tile may look the best. Getting the right tile includes understanding how that choice may work in the proposed location that ultimately will make or break a tiling job.



“To do a good job, people need to know the differences between the tiles on the market, because they each are made differently, have different uses and different properties,” Dupre added.



Ceramic tiles are usually made of a variety of natural materials, such as sand and clay. It is the chemical compounds in each substance that dictates the final tile properties. “For instance, if you’re looking at using red-orange tiling, that is the result of iron in the silicate of the clay or sand used to create it,” explained Dupre.



The three most common types of ceramic tiling are earthenware, stoneware and porcelain. Earthenware, also referred to as terracotta tiling or quarry tile, is not an idea choice for flooring, but does have its uses in creating decorative items such as bowls. Stoneware in not porous, as opposed to earthenware, which is. It is also not easy to score the tiles, or scratch them in any way, which makes them the most frequently chosen decorative ceramic tile. Porcelain is harder, smoother and also non-porous, and also a good choice for tiling.



“The three top tiling choices are typically chosen for the material they are made of, not for the characteristics they possess, which are whether or not they are glazed or perhaps ceramic,” Dupre pointed out. Glazed tiles just means the foundation product is covered, or glazed, with materials that form glossy glass. This means the tiles are waterproof and often resistant to staining.



Mosaic tiles are just a smaller version of ceramic tiles and are called mosaic tiles because pictures may be created by laying them in patterns. If the idea is to create a picture, or mosaic, in a kitchen or bathroom, these tiles are the best choice.



“So long as you have a basic understanding of what tiles may be used for what kinds of jobs, you are well on your way to creating a dramatic looking, elegant room,” said Dupre.



Learn more at http://www.champtile.com