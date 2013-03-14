Champion Tile Points out Hot Flooring Trends for 2013

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- “If you want to do something about your flooring, for whatever reasons, take a look on the market before you make up your mind what you want. These days, there are so many choices, it might take awhile to make a selection, but it is fun doing it. Just take your time and go with what will best suit your living style,” recommended Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile, a Clearwater Flooring, Tampa Flooring, and tile installation company.



Oddly, most people seem to think they may only choose from hardwood flooring, tiles or carpeting when it comes to upgrading their floors. That could not be further from the truth. There are hundreds of new trends on the market and people are beginning to see that they do not need to stick to the old tried, tested and true type of floors they grew up with. In fact, some of the niftier options include rubber, cork and bamboo.



For 2013 there is a continuing trend from 2012 that many may find attractive, carpeting that has a unique pattern. “Who wants plain boring old carpet? The latest is having a splashy looking rug with interesting designs on it. Not like the Turkish variety of swirls and whatnot, but something like a field of flowers or Celtic symbols. This gives a home real style,” suggested Dupre. Patterns are in. Plain is out.



“Now this one is an almost complete reversal of what you would think most people want. Scratched hardwood flooring. Yes, scratched hardwood is rapidly becoming very hot. It has the added bonus of not needing much in the way of maintenance either. Consider this look to be retro,” Dupre said. It is a flooring idea that might catch on faster than one would think. Imagine a scratched floor in a home with kids and pets. How sweet would that be?



For those that are concerned about the environment, recycled flooring is a huge hit. Once upon a time there was very little in the way of flooring like this, if at all. Now it is possible to find hardwood flooring made from recycled materials. For instance, who would have thought shipping crates could be turned into hardwood flooring. It is a floor with a story, and one that may save the planet’s trees, one shipping crate at a time.



