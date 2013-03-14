Champion Tile's Most Popular Tile This Year Is Ceramic

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- “With so many flooring choices on the market today, it can be a tad overwhelming to decide what you want in your house. If you are fed up with trying to compare the various options, think about ceramic floor tiles. It is one of the best options for your bathroom or kitchen, or both. They’re a good option as they can be used for so many things,” said Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile, a Clearwater Flooring, Tampa Flooring, and tile installation company.



The main reason many people choose ceramic tiling is for the durability. They withstand high traffic loads for a long period of time, which means not having to replace them too often; a bonus when it comes to saving money. Additionally, they are not high maintenance tiles. Simply use a standard cleaner and disinfectant and remember to seal them every few years. While it might sound like a drag to seal the floor, it will extend the wear life.



“People love ceramic tiles because you can get precisely what you want, in any color you want, any size, any shape, and any pattern. That means your choices are just about endless and you can color coordinate any room, add interesting accents, do the wall, or even a counter and have it all look good. Ceramic tiles are very adaptable,” Dupre pointed out.



Another plus point for using ceramic tiles is that they are highly moisture resistant, and more so if they have been treated properly. If they have been treated correctly, feel free to use them in the kitchen and bathroom, and there will be no worries about water soaking into them.



“Are ceramic tiles expensive? No. They are highly affordable and provide good value for your hard earned money. They are stylish, appealing, colorful and unique yours when you design your own patterns. They’re certainly heavy weight contenders when it comes to doing something different about the flooring in your home,” added Dupre.



