Champion to Display Purpose-Built 10wt Synthetic Racing Motor Oil at SEMA Show

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Ideal for NHRA Pro Stock, Competition Eliminator, and Jr. Dragster; IHRA Pro Stock and Top Sportsman; and ADRL Extreme Pro Stock, Champion’s new “Purpose-Built” full synthetic 10wt Racing Oil offers a lower coefficient of friction than competitive drag racing motor oils.



Champion’s 10wt Racing Oil utilizes a premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry including high levels of zinc and phosphorus. This specialized drag racing oil is also designed increase horsepower and torque, resist the thinning effects of fuel dilution, and is highly resistant to evaporative losses, thus reducing oil consumption. These low rates of oil consumption allow oil to flow freely without significant “boil-off” thickening to ensure dependable viscosity, engine lubrication and protection.



Champion’s 10wt Racing Oil seals out rust, neutralize acids, and resist foaming. Rust inhibition is especially important for engines subject to frequent short-run operations or extended periods of storage. Acid neutralization protects engines from damage caused by corrosive by-products of combustion. Foam resistance ensures protection against the metal-to-metal contact and wear that occurs when air is trapped in oil. Plus Champion’s proprietary TVS Polymer Technology adheres to metal parts for maximum film strength under the harshest of racing conditions.



In addition, Champion’s 10wt Racing Oils are formulated specifically for friction reduction, to significantly reduce operating temperatures, and to prevent the forming sludge, varnish, deposits or acids.



The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) founded in 1963, represents the $30 billion specialty automotive industry with over 6,500 member-companies. It is the authoritative source for research, data, trends and market growth information for the specialty auto parts industry. The industry provides appearance, performance, comfort, convenience and technology products for passenger, diesel, racing and recreational vehicles. The annual “Industry Only” trade show is held every November in Las Vegas. For more information, contact SEMA at 1575 S. Valley Vista Dr., Diamond Bar, CA 91765, or visit www.sema.org



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 57 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, racing, performance, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion; contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com