Champion to Display Purpose-Built 5W-30 Blue Flame® Performance Diesel Motor Oil at SEMA Show

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Champion’s SAE 5W-30 Blue Flame® Performance Diesel Motor Oil provides better wear protection than most SAE 15W-40 motor oils, delivers enhanced durability, improves horsepower and torque efficiency and provides real world fuel economy benefits.



Champion’s new premium SAE 5W-30 Blue Flame® API-CJ4 Synthetic Performance Diesel Motor Oil is backed by global certifications and a battery of extreme field and bench tests. Champion’s robust formula provides the same level of engine protection as leading SAE 15W-40 Heavy-Duty Motor Oils, but with MORE end-user benefits.



Champion’s new SAE 5W-30 Blue Flame® Performance Diesel Motor Oil meets or exceeds the following OEM diesel specifications. Examples include: Ford, International, Cummins, Dodge, Detroit Diesel, MACK, Caterpillar, Mercedes, Volvo, Chrysler, Daimler, Deutz, etc.



Results from real-world field trials prove that Champion’s formulated and blended SAE 5W-30 Blue Flame® Performance Diesel Motor Oil reduces engine wear and corrosion while maintaining viscometric properties. Plus provides enhanced protection to engine and exhaust system components.



The formulation of Champion’s new lower viscosity SAE 5W-30 Blue Flame® Performance Diesel Motor Oil ensures durable protection while delivering real-world, measurable fuel economy gains. In fact, Champion’s SAE 5W-30 was found to deliver up to 4.5% fuel economy improvement over a conventional SAE 15W-40 API CJ-4 lubricant tested at an independent testing facility using the SAE J1321 fuel test protocol.



Champion’s SAE 5W-30 Blue Flame® Performance Diesel Motor Oil is formulated with an innovative and patented friction modifier system that enables the formulation of this revolutionary Motor Oil to reduce internal drag within engines, resulting in increased horsepower and torque. Plus the new oil has a 50% faster time to pressurization than a traditional SAE 15W-40 leading to faster lubrication of critical valve train hardware and reduced start-up bearing wear.



The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) founded in 1963, represents the $30 billion specialty automotive industry with over 6,500 member-companies. It is the authoritative source for research, data, trends and market growth information for the specialty auto parts industry. The industry provides appearance, performance, comfort, convenience and technology products for passenger, diesel, racing and recreational vehicles. The annual “Industry Only” trade show is held every November in Las Vegas. For more information, contact SEMA at 1575 S. Valley Vista Dr., Diamond Bar, CA 91765, or visit www.sema.org



About the company

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 57 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, racing, performance, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion; contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com