Champion to Display Purpose-Built 75w-140 Synthetic Racing Gear Lube at SEMA Show

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Champion 75w-140 Synthetic Racing Gear Lube outperforms conventional gear oils by providing exceptional anti-wear characteristics and cold-flow properties. This new gear oil is designed to lubricate components with extreme-pressure additives that are more viscous than found in competitive fluids.



While many racing and performance applications still use mineral gear oils, synthetic gear oils show better resistance to oxidation, better flow at start-up, and better retention of viscosity at elevated temperatures. These characteristics are exceptionally important to the performance and racing enthusiast.



The Champion Oil 75w-140 Racing Gear Lube, available in 5 Gallon pails, is a top-tier synthetic product purpose-built for maximum protection and performance. It is produced to withstand the extreme conditions of both on and off-road racing gearboxes, transaxles, and rear differentials. It contains Champion’s Shock Load inhibitor (SLI) chemistry proven to absorb abrupt load transitions- helping reduce heat, wear, and friction. This is an extreme pressure lubricant recommended for use in conventional and limit slip differentials, and transfer cases in both performance and racing applications.



The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) founded in 1963, represents the $30 billion specialty automotive industry with over 6,500 member-companies. It is the authoritative source for research, data, trends and market growth information for the specialty auto parts industry. The industry provides appearance, performance, comfort, convenience and technology products for passenger, diesel, racing and recreational vehicles. The annual “Industry Only” trade show is held every November in Las Vegas. For more information, contact SEMA at 1575 S. Valley Vista Dr., Diamond Bar, CA 91765, or visit http://www.sema.org



About Champion Brands, LLC,

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 57 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, racing, performance, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion; contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com