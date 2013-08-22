Champion to Display Purpose-Built DOT 5 Silicone-Based Brake Fluid at SEMA Show

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Champion, a globally recognized leader in specialty lubricants now offers a Department of Transportation (DOT) 5 in addition to numerous traditional North American designations of automotive hydraulic brake fluids.



Champion DOT 5 Silicone-Based Brake Fluid is a polysiloxane-based fluid designed for use in non-ABS hydraulic braking applications. Unlike glycol-based fluids, the silicone-based brake fluid does not affect paint finish and does not absorb moisture.



Champion DOT 5 also has a much more consistent viscosity profile and provides excellent lubrication of brake system components – leading to more consistent brake feel and longer component life. Another advantage over other forms of brake fluid is that the Champion DOT 5 Silicone-Based Brake Fluid has a more stable viscosity index over a wider temperature range.



Benefits include: Low vapor pressure eliminates vapor lock, Extremely high dry and wet boiling points, Does not absorb moisture, Does not peel or blister paint or finish, High viscosity stability improves brake feel in all climates, and Conforms to FMVSS 116 (DOT 5) and MIL-PRF-46176B



The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) founded in 1963, represents the $30 billion specialty automotive industry with over 6,500 member-companies. It is the authoritative source for research, data, trends and market growth information for the specialty auto parts industry. The industry provides appearance, performance, comfort, convenience and technology products for passenger, diesel, racing and recreational vehicles. The annual “Industry Only” trade show is held every November in Las Vegas. For more information, contact SEMA at 1575 S. Valley Vista Dr., Diamond Bar, CA 91765, or visit www.sema.org



About the company

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 57 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, racing, performance, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion; contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com